BRIEF-Sunedison appoints John Dubel chief executive officer

June 22 (Reuters) - Sunedison Inc :

* Sunedison appoints john s. Dubel chief executive officer

* Dubel has served as Sunedison's chief restructuring officer since April 29, 2016

* Dubel's appointment follows resignation of sunedison's board member and chief executive officer, Ahmad Chatila

* Sunedison appoints john s. Dubel chief executive officer