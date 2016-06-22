FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunedison appoints John Dubel chief executive officer
June 22, 2016 / 8:27 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunedison appoints John Dubel chief executive officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Sunedison Inc :

* Sunedison appoints john s. Dubel chief executive officer

* Dubel has served as Sunedison's chief restructuring officer since April 29, 2016

* Dubel's appointment follows resignation of sunedison's board member and chief executive officer, Ahmad Chatila

* Appointed john dubel as company's chief executive officer, effective june 22, 2016

* Sunedison appoints john s. Dubel chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

