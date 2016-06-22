FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CACI sees FY 2017 diluted EPS $6.02-$6.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Caci International Inc :

* Fy 2017 revenue projected to be $4.05 to $4.25 billion

* Fy 2016 guidance reiterated

* Sees fy 2017 diluted earnings per share $6.02 - $6.43

* Expect that fy 2017 capital expenditures will total approximately $30 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.56, revenue view $3.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.50, revenue view $4.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Caci issues guidance for its fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

