BRIEF-CACI sees FY 2017 diluted EPS $6.02-$6.43

June 22 (Reuters) - Caci International Inc :
* Fy 2017 revenue projected to be $4.05 to $4.25 billion
* Fy 2016 guidance reiterated
* Sees fy 2017 diluted earnings per share $6.02 - $6.43
* Expect that fy 2017 capital expenditures will total approximately $30 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.56, revenue view $3.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.50, revenue view $4.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caci issues guidance for its fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)