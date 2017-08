June 22 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc :

* New program is to replace previous $500 million repurchase program that will be terminated effective June 30, 2016

* Intend to utilize balance sheet and ability to generate operating cash flow to fund new repurchase program

* Red hat announces $1 billion stock repurchase program