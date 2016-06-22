BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Q4 sales $877 mln, down 3.7 pct

June 22 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble :

* For fiscal year 2017, company expects comparable bookstore sales to be approximately flat to an increase of approximately 1%

* Expects full year consolidated EBITDA to be in a range of $200 million to $250 million

* Sees fy 2017 retail EBITDA of $240 million to $280 million and Nook ebitda losses declining to a range of $30 million to $40 million

* Qtrly retail sales, which include Barnes & Noble stores and bn.com, were $850 million for quarter, decreasing 2.2%

* Barnes & noble inc qtrly nook sales were $42.0 million for quarter and $191.5 million for full year, decreasing 20.0% and 27.4%

* Core comparable store sales, which exclude sales of nook products, declined 0.8% for quarter

* Q4 loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations excluding items

* Barnes & noble inc qtrly retail comparable store sales declined 0.8% for quarter

* Q4 sales $877 million, down 3.7 percent

* Reports Fiscal 2016 Year-End financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.42 from continuing operations