FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Q4 sales $877 mln, down 3.7 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Q4 sales $877 mln, down 3.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble :

* For fiscal year 2017, company expects comparable bookstore sales to be approximately flat to an increase of approximately 1%

* Expects full year consolidated EBITDA to be in a range of $200 million to $250 million

* Sees fy 2017 retail EBITDA of $240 million to $280 million and Nook ebitda losses declining to a range of $30 million to $40 million

* Qtrly retail sales, which include Barnes & Noble stores and bn.com, were $850 million for quarter, decreasing 2.2%

* Barnes & noble inc qtrly nook sales were $42.0 million for quarter and $191.5 million for full year, decreasing 20.0% and 27.4%

* Core comparable store sales, which exclude sales of nook products, declined 0.8% for quarter

* Q4 loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations excluding items

* Barnes & noble inc qtrly retail comparable store sales declined 0.8% for quarter

* Q4 sales $877 million, down 3.7 percent

* Reports Fiscal 2016 Year-End financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.42 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.