a year ago
BRIEF-Safe Bulkers announces common stock repurchase program
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 8:52 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Safe Bulkers announces common stock repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Safe Bulkers Inc :

* Authorized a program under which it may from time to time in future purchase up to 2 million shares of company's common stock

* Purchases will be funded using company's existing cash resources

* Safe Bulkers Inc says has authorized a program under which it may from time to time in future purchase up to 2 million shares of company's common stock

* If maximum number of shares of common stock are purchased, it would represent about 2.4% of shares of common stock outstanding

* Safe bulkers, inc. Announces common stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
