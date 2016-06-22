BRIEF-HB Fuller Q2 earnings per share $0.65

June 22 (Reuters) - Hb Fuller Co :

* Narrowing our adjusted eps guidance range to $2.45 to $2.60 for 2016 year

* Constant currency growth is expected to be around 3 percent for 2016 versus 2015 fiscal year

* Expect to generate approximately $290 million of EBITDA in 2016

* On track to invest $60 million in capital items in 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* h.b. Fuller reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 revenue $532.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $538.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65