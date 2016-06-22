FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-HB Fuller Q2 earnings per share $0.65
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HB Fuller Q2 earnings per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Hb Fuller Co :

* Narrowing our adjusted eps guidance range to $2.45 to $2.60 for 2016 year

* Constant currency growth is expected to be around 3 percent for 2016 versus 2015 fiscal year

* Expect to generate approximately $290 million of EBITDA in 2016

* On track to invest $60 million in capital items in 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* h.b. Fuller reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 revenue $532.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $538.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.