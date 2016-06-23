FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Commercial Metals Co Q3 EPS $0.30 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Commercial Metals Co Q3 EPS $0.30 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.12per share

* “we expect results of our fiscal q4 to remain strong”

* Commercial metals company reports third quarter earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.30 and net earnings per share of $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.15 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.