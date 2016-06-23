BRIEF-Commercial Metals Co Q3 EPS $0.30 from continuing operations

June 23 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.12per share

* “we expect results of our fiscal q4 to remain strong”

* Commercial metals company reports third quarter earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.30 and net earnings per share of $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.15 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17