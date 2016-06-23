FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Qunar receives preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd

* Proposed purchase price for each american depositary share of company is $30.39 in cash

* Buyer also intends to fund consideration payable in transaction with a combination of debt and equity capital

* Formed a special committee comprised of three independent, disinterested directors to consider buyer's proposal and transaction

* Buyer is entity related to ocean imagination l.p., a private equity fund dedicated to investing in travel-related industries in china

* Special committee expects to retain independent advisors, including financial, legal advisors, to assist it in process

* Proposed purchase price is $10.13 for each ordinary share of company

* Binding "going private" proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

