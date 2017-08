June 23 (Reuters) - Synergy Resources

* Says Michael Eberhard named chief operating officer-operations and Nick Spence has been named chief operating officer-development

* Says Craig Rasmuson has been named executive vice president of business development

* Synergy resources corporation announces management changes; election of directors; and participation in upcoming investor events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)