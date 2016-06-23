FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Eguana corrects tabulation error in interim financial statements
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eguana corrects tabulation error in interim financial statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Eguana Technologies Inc:

* Eguana corrects minor tabulation error in the interim financial statements, updates executive compensation report

* Has refiled its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for three month period ended December 31, 2015

* Has also refiled its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for six month period ended March 31, 2016

* Refile as a result of tabulation error to remove duplication of $110,321 in deferred revenue which had been included in Sept. 2015 comparative column

* Changes have no effect on current FY figures and only affect comparative Sept 30, 2015 balance sheet figures within 2016 financials Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
