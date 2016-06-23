FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sky-Mobi receives preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal
June 23, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sky-Mobi receives preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Sky-mobi Ltd

* Mobi ltd says proposed purchase price represents a premium of approximately 19.3% to closing trading price of company's adss on june 22, 2016

* Mobi ltd - buyer group beneficially owns an aggregate of approximately 54.3% of company's issued and outstanding common shares

* Buyer group intends to fund consideration payable in transaction with debt and/or equity capital

* Mobi ltd - proposal proposing "going-private" transaction to acquire all of outstanding common shares for $2.10 in cash per ads

* Mobi ltd - received a non-binding proposal letter, dated date hereof, from michael tao song, ceo of sky-mobi, xplane limited and mobi joy limited

* Mobi limited announces receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
