BRIEF-Macy's Inc says Jeff Gennette appointed CEO
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 1:10 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Macy's Inc says Jeff Gennette appointed CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Macys Inc -

* Macy's, Inc. announces CEO succession plan

* Says Jeff Gennette appointed CEO

* Says Lundgren will continue as executive chairman of company and work side-by-side with Gennette as president and CEO

* Says Jeff Gennette appointed CEO

* Terry J. Lundgren will transition position of CEO to Jeff Gennette in Q1 of 2017

* Macy's Inc says Gennette will join Macy's, Inc. board of directors, bringing size of board to 14 members

* Macy's Inc says Terry J. Lundgren will transition position of CEO to Jeff Gennette in Q1 of 2017

