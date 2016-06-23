BRIEF-Macy's Inc says Jeff Gennette appointed CEO

June 23 (Reuters) - Macys Inc -

* Macy‘s, Inc. announces CEO succession plan

* Says Jeff Gennette appointed CEO

* Says Lundgren will continue as executive chairman of company and work side-by-side with Gennette as president and CEO

* Says Jeff Gennette appointed CEO

* Terry J. Lundgren will transition position of CEO to Jeff Gennette in Q1 of 2017

* Macy’s Inc says Gennette will join Macy‘s, Inc. board of directors, bringing size of board to 14 members

* Macy’s Inc says Terry J. Lundgren will transition position of CEO to Jeff Gennette in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)