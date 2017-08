June 23 (Reuters) - Rouse Properties Inc

* Rouse Properties, Inc. stockholders approve merger

* Merger is expected to close on or about July 6, 2016

* Votes "for" merger totaled about 51,127,690 million shares, or approximately 88.32% of company's outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)