June 23 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp:

* Dominion Diamond Corporation provides update on incident at the Ekati diamond mine

* Fire broke out during a planned outage in process plant

* All personnel were evacuated from process plant and have been accounted for. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

* Emergency response team (ERT) was called to scene and fire has been contained