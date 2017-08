June 23 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Education Inc :

* Barnes & Noble Education announces acquisition of Promoversity

* Says Promoversity will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Barnes & Noble College

* Promoversity will "continue to operate independently under leadership of Doug Murphy"

* Barnes & Noble Education announces acquisition of Promoversity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)