a year ago
BRIEF-Sonic Q3 earnings per share $0.31
June 23, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sonic Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp :

* Reaffirming its outlook for adjusted earnings per share growth for fiscal year 2016 of 20% to 25%

* The company is reaffirming its outlook for adjusted earnings per share growth for fiscal year 2016 of 20% to 25%

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $35 million to $40 million

* Q3 total revenue $165.2 million versus $164.7 million

* Store sales growth for system for 2016

* In-Level margins flat-to-up 40 basis points for 2016

* Sees planned repurchase of at least $126 million of stock across fiscal year

* Sonic Corp Says Announced Its Refranchising Initiative To Move Toward An Approximately 95%-Franchised system by end of fiscal year 2017

* Store sales grow 2.0% for third fiscal quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 same store sales rose 2 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

