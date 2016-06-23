FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brookfield Office updates on conversion option for its Series N preference shares
June 23, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Office updates on conversion option for its Series N preference shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Brookfield Office Properties Inc :

* Brookfield Office Properties provides update on conversion option for its Series N preference shares

* Says Series N shares will pay on a quarterly basis, for five-year period beginning on July 1, 2016

* Brookfield Office Properties Inc says holders of Series N shares are not entitled to convert their Series N shares into Series O shares

* There were 972,331 series n shares tendered, which is less than 1 million shares required to give effect to conversions

* Brookfield Office Properties provides update on conversion option for its Series N preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

