June 23 (Reuters) - Gold Reserve Inc :

* Gold Reserve Inc says further extension of previously announced memorandum of understanding with Bolivarian republic of Venezuela to July 15

* Execution of previously announced settlement and mixed company agreements have been delayed due to recent events in Venezuela

* Gold reserve updates on status of agreements with Venezuela