June 24 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines

* Newly ratified agreement also addresses job scope, hours of service and overtime, seniority, uniforms, safety and health, among other things

* Spirit airlines and international association of machinists (iam) ratify agreement covering ramp service team members at fort lauderdale-hollywood international airport