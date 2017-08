June 24 (Reuters) - Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd :

* Special committee has retained Houlihan Lokey (China) limited as its financial advisor

* Special committee says no decision has been made on response to non-binding "going-private" proposal received on May 19

* Actions Semiconductor special committee appoints financial advisor