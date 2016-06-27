FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dominion Diamond gives updates on fire at Ekati Diamond Mine
#Market News
June 27, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond gives updates on fire at Ekati Diamond Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp

* Fire which occurred in process plant at ekati diamond mine on June 23(rd)was successfully extinguished on same day

* Initial assessment of process plant confirms damages were limited to a small area, with no damage to main structural components

* All personnel were safely evacuated from plant and no injuries have been reported

* Surface and underground mining activities were not impacted by fire at process plant, and continue as planned

* Says duration of shutdown is still unknown

* Dominion Diamond Corporation provides further update on process plant fire at Ekati Diamond Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

