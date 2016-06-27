FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Travelport Worldwide Limited reaffirms full year guidance
June 27, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Travelport Worldwide Limited reaffirms full year guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd

* Repriced its $2.34 billion term loans on Thursday, June 23, 2016

* Under amended terms of credit agreement, interest rate on terms loans reduced by 75 basis points to libor plus 4.00%

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Repricing is expected to generate annualized cash interest savings of approximately $18 million

* Travelport worldwide limited reaffirms full year guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

