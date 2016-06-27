FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo gets breakthrough therapy approval from FDA
June 27, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo gets breakthrough therapy approval from FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol Myers Squibb Co - intends to file marketing application with health authorities based on results from phase 2 study ca209-275, other data

* Bristol Myers Squibb - to file marketing application with health authorities based on results from study -275 and other supporting data in coming months

* Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) receives breakthrough therapy designation from U.S. Food and drug administration for advanced form of bladder cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ BMY.N]

