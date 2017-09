BRIEF-Petroquest Energy increases its Q2 2016 production guidance

June 27 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc

* Petroquest Energy Inc Says Increasing Its Q2 2016 Production Guidance To 65 66 mmcfe per day

* Says increase in company’s q2 production guidance is primarily due to continued outperformance at its Thunder Bayou Well

* Reducing its 2016 capital expenditure guidance to $15 million - $20 million

* Petroquest energy increases its second quarter 2016 production guidance and reduces its 2016 capital expenditures guidance