June 27 (Reuters) - Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa

* FDA has accepted company’s new drug application and granted priority review for Lutathera

* Prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) target action date is December 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)