BRIEF-Berkshire Hills to acquire First Choice Bank

June 27 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc

* Berkshire Hills to acquire First Choice Bank

* All-Stock transaction valued at approximately $111.7 million

* Says Berkshire’s total assets will increase to $8.9 billion including $1.1 billion in acquired first choice assets

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc says anticipated deal to be 4.3 pct accretive to earnings in 2017 before transaction costs

* Each outstanding share of first choice common stock will be exchanged for 0.5773 shares of Berkshire Hills common stock

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc says definitive agreement has been approved by unanimous votes of boards of directors of both companies

* First Choice Bank’s chairman of board, Martin Tuchman along with member, Munish Sood, will serve as advisors to Berkshire

* Says merger is targeted to be completed in Q4 of 2016

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc says First Choice Bank will merge into Berkshire Bank and its subsidiary, First Choice Loan Services Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)