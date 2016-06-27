BRIEF-AETI announces sale of South Coast Electric manufacturing operation

June 27 (Reuters) - American Electric Technologies

* AETI announces sale of south coast electric manufacturing operation

* Has sold its South Coast Electric Systems manufacturing operations to a division of Beier Integrated Systems of Mandeville

* American Electric Technologies Inc says proceeds from transaction were not disclosed

* Beier Integrated Systems will acquire assets of South Coast Electric operation including company’s manufacturing plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)