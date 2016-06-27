FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2016

BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $130 mln

June 27 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc

* Guyana Goldfields Inc. announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $130 million offering of common shares

* Says underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 12.8 million common shares from company at C$9.40 per share

* Says estimates that gold production through June 30, 2016 will total approximately 75,000 ounces at its Aurora mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

