BRIEF-Hecla Mining to make takeover bid for all of shares of Dolly Varden Silver for C$0.69

June 27 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co:

* Hecla announces takeover bid for shares of dolly varden silver at 97 pct premium

* Will make takeover bid for all of outstanding shares of dolly varden silver not owned by hecla and its affiliates for C$0.69 cash/share

* Also entered into support agreements with shareholders who collectively hold 2.5 million Dolly Varden shares, 1.3 million Dolly Varden warrants

* Hecla's takeover bid for Dolly Varden has been approved by hecla's board of directors and will not require approval by its shareholders