BRIEF-Hecla Mining to make takeover bid for all of shares of Dolly Varden Silver for C$0.69
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 27, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hecla Mining to make takeover bid for all of shares of Dolly Varden Silver for C$0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co:

* Hecla announces takeover bid for shares of dolly varden silver at 97 pct premium

* Will make takeover bid for all of outstanding shares of dolly varden silver not owned by hecla and its affiliates for C$0.69 cash/share

* Also entered into support agreements with shareholders who collectively hold 2.5 million Dolly Varden shares, 1.3 million Dolly Varden warrants

* Hecla’s takeover bid for Dolly Varden has been approved by hecla’s board of directors and will not require approval by its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

