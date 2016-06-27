BRIEF-Fauquier Bankshares says CFO Eric Graap to retire

June 27 (Reuters) - Fauquier Bankshares Inc :

* Company’s board of directors has appointed Christine E. Headly to succeed Graap upon his retirement

* Eric P. Graap , executive vice president and chief financial officer of co and its unit, is retiring effective Sept. 2 , 2016

* Graap will also be retiring from boards of directors of company and bank on effective September 2 , 2016

* Fauquier Bankshares announces retirement of current chief financial officer and appointment of new chief financial officer