June 27, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lundin Gold says underwriters have agreed to buy 15 million common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc :

* Lundin Gold Inc underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15 million common shares of company at a price of C$5.50 per share

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund advancement and development of Fruta Del Norte Gold Project

* Underwriters to purchase common shares of company at a price of C$5.50 per share

* Lundin Gold Inc announces $82.5m bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

