BRIEF-Xerox names managing director of Icahn Capital LP to board
Future of Money
June 27, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xerox names managing director of Icahn Capital LP to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp :

* Jonathan Christodoro has been appointed to Xerox board of directors

* Christodoro will also join board’s corporate governance committee and finance committee

* With new addition, Xerox board is now comprised of nine directors

* Company is on track to complete separation by end of 2016

* Jonathan Christodoro is managing director of Icahn Capital LP, a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P., Xerox’s largest shareholder

* Xerox adds new director to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
