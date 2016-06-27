BRIEF-Xerox names managing director of Icahn Capital LP to board

June 27 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp :

* Jonathan Christodoro has been appointed to Xerox board of directors

* Christodoro will also join board’s corporate governance committee and finance committee

* With new addition, Xerox board is now comprised of nine directors

* Company is on track to complete separation by end of 2016

* Jonathan Christodoro is managing director of Icahn Capital LP, a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P., Xerox’s largest shareholder

* Xerox adds new director to its board