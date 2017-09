June 27 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co

* CN appoints Mike Cory as chief operating officer and Ghislain Houle as chief financial officer

* Cory’s and Houle’s appointments will take effect July 1

* As part of management transition, Jim Vena will retire as CN executive vice-president and chief operating officer on July 1