BRIEF-Ennis reports Q1 loss per share $0.65

June 27 (Reuters) - Ennis Inc
* Reports results for the first quarter ended may 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales fell 6.6 percent to $90.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.65
* Operational results for quarter impacted by unavoidable relocation of folder express operations from Omaha, Nebraska to Columbus, Kansas
* Start-up training process for labor force impacted efficiencies
* Estimate loss of efficiencies associated with move impacted financial performance by about $1.6 million for quarter