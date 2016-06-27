FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ennis reports Q1 loss per share $0.65
June 27, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ennis reports Q1 loss per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Ennis Inc

* Reports results for the first quarter ended may 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales fell 6.6 percent to $90.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.65

* Operational results for quarter impacted by unavoidable relocation of folder express operations from Omaha, Nebraska to Columbus, Kansas

* Start-up training process for labor force impacted efficiencies

* Estimate loss of efficiencies associated with move impacted financial performance by about $1.6 million for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

