BRIEF-Solarcity forms special committee to evaluate Tesla proposal

June 27 (Reuters) - Solarcity Corp :

* Solarcity announces formation of special committee to evaluate Tesla proposal

* Board has granted special committee exclusive authority to evaluate Solarcity’s long-term business plan

* Special committee is composed of Donald Kendall, Jr. And NANCY E. Pfund . Mr. Kendall will serve as chair of special committee

* Special committee has retained Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as legal counsel, Lazard as its financial advisor to assist in review