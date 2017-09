June 27 (Reuters) - Stockton Group:

* The Stockton Group and Syngenta have entered into a global development and distribution agreement for a new biofungicide technology

* Products of Stockton will be sold under Syngenta brand for botrytis and powdery mildew in ornamentals globally