BRIEF-Southwestern Energy rearranges and extends bank credit facilities
June 27, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Southwestern Energy rearranges and extends bank credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co :

* Southwestern energy rearranges and extends bank credit facilities

* Entered agreements with substantially all of its bank group for its $2.0 billion revolving line of credit

* Interest rates will be 0.50% above levels in company’s existing revolving credit facility

* Southwestern energy co says existing $750 million term loan is extended to December 14, 2020 , provided at least $375 million is paid by June 30, 2017

* Existing unsecured revolving credit agreement due in Dec 2018 remains in place but with aggregate commitment reduced to $66 million

Co's existing unsecured revolving credit agreement due in Dec 2018 remains in place but with aggregate commitment reduced to $66 million

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
