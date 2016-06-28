FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lending Club names CEO, plans to cut 179 roles
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lending Club names CEO, plans to cut 179 roles

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Lending Club Corp

* Lending Club names Scott Sanborn CEO

* Lending Club Corp says Hans Morris, who had assumed temporary role of executive chairman, has assumed role of chairman of board of directors

* Company expects loan originations in Q2 of 2016 to be roughly one third lower than in Q1 of 2016

* Plans to resume revenue and ebitda growth in first half of 2017

* Company has decided to reduce 179 positions in organization

* Company plans to resume revenue and ebitda growth in first half of 2017

* Lending Club Corp says in addition, company expects to report investor incentives of roughly $9 million

* Expects to report investor incentives of roughly $9 million, $15 - $20 million of additional expenses related to employee retention in Q2 2016

* Expects goodwill write-down of between $20 - $40 million related to slower growth expectations for springstone in Q2 2016

* “initiated a comprehensive review of its controls, compliance and governance”

* Provided several investor incentives (to both retail and institutional investors) most of which are expected to continue into Q3

* Company expects to transition away from these incentives in Q4 and plans to resume revenue and ebitda growth in first half of 2017

* Says board has established new policies prohibiting pledging of lending club shares

* Lending Club says board has established new policies prohibiting co from making investments in ecosystem partners that invest in lending club loans

* “substantial conclusion of internal review, two items identified”

* First item related to adjustments to valuation of assets held by 6 private funds managed by LC advisors that were not consistent with GAAP

* Lending Club, LCA engaged independent valuation firm, with specific expertise in valuation of marketplace assets

* Lending Club, LCA have made several changes to improve governance of funds, including establishing a majority independent governing board

* Second item related to loans made in December 2009 to company’s former CEO, and three of his family members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
