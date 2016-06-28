BRIEF-Whirlpool says plans to execute a previously-announced price increase in Q3

June 28 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corporation

* FY2016 earnings per share view $14.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Whirlpool Corp says co’s business in United Kingdom represented approximately 5% of company’s global revenues in 2015 fiscal year

* Announced cost based price increase in q3

* Whirlpool corp says expects to generate cash provided by operating activities of $1,400 to $1,550 million and free cash flow of $700 to $800 million for fy

* Comments On U.K. Business And Reaffirms Full Year guidance

* Reaffirms fy earnings per share view $14.00 to $14.75 from continuing operations

* Reaffirms FY GAAP earnings per share view $11.25 to $12.00