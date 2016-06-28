FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Infinity regains worldwide rights to duvelisib; ends collaboration with AbbVie
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Infinity regains worldwide rights to duvelisib; ends collaboration with AbbVie

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Infinity undertakes restructuring of workforce

* Infinity will also reduce its workforce by 58 percent

* Says neither infinity nor abbvie have future financial obligations to other party

* Exploring strategic options for program that could enable submission of global regulatory applications, commercialization for duvelisib

* Says will not proceed with phase 1b/2 study of duvelisib in combination with venetoclax

* Says ipi-549 is only investigational pi3k-gamma inhibitor in clinical development

* Continuing to focus on filing nda for duvelisib with u.s. Food and drug administration (fda) in q4 of 2016

* Plans to seek feedback on dynamo data from fda

* Strategic decisions include closing bravura, a phase 3 study of duvelisib, contempo, a phase 1b/2 study of duvelisib

* Also expects to report topline data from duo, predicated on results of an interim analysis, in q3 of 2016

* Infinity regains worldwide rights to duvelisib following mutual agreement with abbvie to end collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
