June 28 (Reuters) - Bsm Technologies Inc

* Says board has determined to increase size of board to seven directors

* Says Pierre Bélanger and John Gildner have each tendered their resignations as directors of company

* Says Kelly Edmison , Greg Monahan and David Sgro have each been appointed to fill resulting vacancies

* BSM Technologies Inc. announces changes to board of directors