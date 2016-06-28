BRIEF-Intertain names Andrew Mciver as new CEO

June 28 (Reuters) - Intertain Group Ltd :

* Intertain special committee updates on strategic review process

* Says appointment of Neil Goulden as its new chairman of board and Andrew Mciver as its new CEO and as a director

* Special committee expects to provide a further update regarding status of strategic review by no later than end of July 2016.

* Says board intends to propose its recommended alternative to shareholders for consideration and a vote at a shareholders meeting

* Says Intertain is also actively searching for a new CFO in light of Keith Laslop’s new role as president of Intertain Bahamas

* Says intends to appoint its new CFO as soon as practicable

* Says Laslop will continue as CFO