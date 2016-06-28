FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&W Seed Co announces sunflower license agreement for parts of Eastern Europe
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 12:25 PM / in a year

BRIEF-S&W Seed Co announces sunflower license agreement for parts of Eastern Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co

* S&W Seed Company announces new sunflower license agreement for the Ukraine, Russia and other parts of Eastern Europe

* S&W Seed Co says licensee is also evaluating high oleic types, and a variety resistant to imidazilone herbicide

* S&W Seed Co says additionally, licensee is expected to evaluate S&W’s Alfalfa seed products in 2017

* Licensee has commenced commercial scale seed production activity in Ukraine, co’s sunflower hybrids will be introduced into market place for 2017 production season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.