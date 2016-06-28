FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesoro says acquires Dakota Prairie Refining business in North Dakota
June 28, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesoro says acquires Dakota Prairie Refining business in North Dakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp -

* Says expect to generate more than $20 million in annual operating income from this business

* DPR’s refinery has a crude oil capacity of 20 thousand barrels per day and produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, naphtha and resid

* Is ensuring continued servicing of DPR’s $66 million term loan debt and contributing about $10 million toward working capital

* Tesoro acquires dakota prairie refining business in north dakota

* Tesoro acquires dakota prairie refining business in north dakota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
