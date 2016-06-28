BRIEF-Tesoro says acquires Dakota Prairie Refining business in North Dakota

June 28 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp -

* Says expect to generate more than $20 million in annual operating income from this business

* DPR’s refinery has a crude oil capacity of 20 thousand barrels per day and produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, naphtha and resid

* Is ensuring continued servicing of DPR’s $66 million term loan debt and contributing about $10 million toward working capital

* Tesoro acquires dakota prairie refining business in north dakota