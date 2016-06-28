FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox says will cut over 200 jobs in North America
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox says will cut over 200 jobs in North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

* B&W will eliminate over 200 positions in North America immediately

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 to $0.83

* 2016 revenue guidance remains unchanged at $1.8 billion

* Restructuring traditional power business that serves coal-fired power generation to reduce overhead, improve efficiency

* Severance expenses and other costs over next 12 months will be approximately $55 to $60 million

* Updated 2016 guidance to reflect shift of $38 million in 2016 revenue from Canadian oil sands project delayed

* B&W announces restructuring of traditional power business and updates guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
