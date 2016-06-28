FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan sells 50 pct stake in in Utopia pipeline project to Riverstone Investment Group
#Funds News
June 28, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan sells 50 pct stake in in Utopia pipeline project to Riverstone Investment Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc

* Kinder Morgan sells 50 pct equity interest in Utopia pipeline project to Riverstone Investment Group

* Says total project cost is estimated to be approximately $500 million

* Riverstone Investment Group LLC will become a 50 percent partner in Utopia Pipeline Project

* Riverstone to fund its share of future capital expenditures necessary to complete construction. Commissioning of pipeline project

* Riverstone agreed to an upfront cash payment provided at closing

* Riverstone’s upfront cash payment consists of reimbursement to KMI for 50 percent share of prior capital expenditures related to project

* Riverstone’s upfront cash payment also consists of a payment in excess of capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
