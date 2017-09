June 28 (Reuters) - Jrjr33 Inc :

* Qtrly gross profit increased to $18.8 million, compared to $12.2 million in same quarter last year

* JRJR Networks announces fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue $49.5 million

* Q4 revenue view $46.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: