BRIEF-Hhgregg announces amendment and extension of existing credit facility

June 28 (Reuters) - Hhgregg Inc :

* Hhgregg, Inc. announces amendment and extension of existing credit facility

* Says amendment immediately increasing funds available to company by approximately $20 million to $185 million

* Hhgregg Inc says extended maturity date five years from date of closing to June 28, 2021 for existing credit facility

* Amendment decreased maximum credit limit from $400 million to $300 million, subject to borrowing base availability