FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AeroVironment posts Q4 earnings of $0.23 per share
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AeroVironment posts Q4 earnings of $0.23 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - AeroVironment Inc :

* AeroVironment Inc announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 revenue $84.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $85.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.35

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $260 million to $280 million

* As of April 30, 2016, funded backlog was $65.8 million compared to $64.7 million last year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $284.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.