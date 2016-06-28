BRIEF-AeroVironment posts Q4 earnings of $0.23 per share

June 28 (Reuters) - AeroVironment Inc :

* AeroVironment Inc announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 revenue $84.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $85.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.35

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $260 million to $280 million

* As of April 30, 2016, funded backlog was $65.8 million compared to $64.7 million last year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $284.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)