June 28 (Reuters) - Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust :

* Series G preferred is perpetual, non-callable for five years, and will be issued at $25 per share

* Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust announces the offering of $100 million of 5.25% Series G cumulative preferred shares